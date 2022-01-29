In today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Josh break down the Miami Dolphins search for their next head coach and talk about the latest news, rumors, and speculation. They go over what has happened, what is currently happening, what may happen next. Mike and Josh talk about Brian Daboll taking the Giants head coaching job and was he at the top of Miami’s wish list? They go over the pros and cons of both Mike McDaniel and Kellen Moore. Is there an outside chance Jim Harbaugh eventually throws his hat into the ring and becomes a candidate? Should we keep an eye on Thomas Brown and Vance Joseph still? Plus, Mike and Josh tell you why whoever Miami hires is walking into a situation that is less than ideal. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





