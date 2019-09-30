After a tough but competitive trip to Dallas this week we are back home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers begin the game with a vintage Phillip Rivers passing over the middle to Lance Kendricks for 24 yards. Very soon after Rivers finds Dontrelle Inman for 13 yards to keep the Chargers momentum going. After a decent drive for the Chargers, it is stopped by the hand of Reshad Jones batting down a pass. The drive does end in a 44-yard FG by Ty Long. For the Dolphins’ opening drive after a few chunk runs Rosen finds Preston Williams who tips the pass but is caught by Nick O’Leary. To keep momentum Rosen then finds DeVante Parker for a 34-yard TD, the FG is good. On the next Chargers drive Rivers finds Derek Watt for a 21-yard pass down the sideline. The ends with Rivers scrambling out of the pocket and tossing it to Troymaine Pope for the TD, FG is good. After a long drive and a close call, the result is 33-yard FG by Jason Sanders to keep the Dolphins in the game. After a competitive few minutes of back and for the football the Dolphins once again get back into FG range, but the time Sanders misses to the right, failing to take the lead. With 43 seconds left in the half Rivers finds Austin Ekeler for a passing TD, FG is good. Rosen then takes a quick drive to get Sanders back into FG range for a 52-yard attempt which is missed.

Halftime Score: Los Angeles Chargers – 17 Miami Dolphins – 10

Opening the half, the Dolphins have a quick drive being forced to punt early. After a long, long drive Taco Charlton Sprints around and sacks Rivers 9 yards deep. After what looked like a touchdown drive the Dolphins stand bend but don’t break and settle for a 45-yard Chargers FG. The following dolphins drive does nothing but goes backwards and is an inch off ending in a safety. Early in the 4th Ekeler finds the endzone again, FG is good. Rosen then throws a pick to Michael Davis, the first turnover of the game. After a few off plays by the Chargers, they send out Long to put through a 51-yard FG.

Final score: Los Angeles Chargers – 30 Miami Dolphins – 10

MY MVP of the game: Phillip Rivers going 24/30 for 310 yards and 2 TDs

Overview for the week. Keep playing Rosen and someone tell Drake to stop eating popcorn before games.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE