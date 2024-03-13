NFL Insider Ari Meirov is reporting the Dolphins are going to re-sign running back Salvon Ahmed to a 1-year deal. Ahmed has been in Miami since 2020, playing in 38 games, starting 4. All four starts were in 2020. He has rushed for 593 yards and five touchdowns during those four years. Ahmed was placed on IR in November of this past season and didn’t return to the team due to a foot injury. This past year he ran for 61 yards and one touchdown. In 2022 he ran for 64 yards and one touchdown.

