On That’s Another Miami Dolphins First Down Podcast, Stephen D. Daniels is joined by special guest Josh Moser of WSVN 7 South Florida to discuss the first 48 hours of Miami Dolphins Free Agency. They go over the approach Chris Grier is taking this offseason. Should he have given extensions and tried to move heaven and earth to keep some of the players who left Miami on Monday? Then, they discuss the new signings like Barrett, Poyer, Brooks, and Walker, as well as how Miami can go about replacing AVG, Wilkins, Davis, Jones, and Hunt. All this and more is on this episode of That’s Another Miami Dolphins First Down Podcast, which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.

