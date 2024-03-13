On this episode of CLOCKBLOCKERS, Stephen D. Daniels is joined by Zach Krantz of WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins’ signing of free-agent pass rusher Shaq Barrett and what he brings to the team. They also recap Black Monday for the Dolphins, during which they lost Christian Wilkins, Brandon Jones, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Robert Hunt. All this and more is on this episode of Clockblockers, part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



