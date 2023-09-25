2018 Kansas City Chiefs

2007 New England Patriots

1999 St. Louis Rams

In my opinion, those are the three greatest offenses in NFL History. And I think we may be on the verge of adding the 2023 Miami Dolphins to that list, as we may be witnessing an All-Time great NFL offense.

What we saw from the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, putting up 70 points and having 726 total yards on 71 offensive plays, is as impressive an offensive performance as you will ever see.

I know the Broncos aren’t exactly the 85′ Bears or the 75′ Steelers on defense, but they are still paid professionals, and the Dolphins made that defense look like an XFL defense.

Tua playing at a high level isn’t a surprise. Tyreek playing at a high level isn’t a surprise.

The offensive line and running game playing at this elite level, yeah, that is a surprise.

Even the most die-hard Dolphins fans must admit they are shocked at how well the running game is going and how the offensive line has performed thus far.

We all laughed at Chris Grier in the offseason and after the draft when he said he wasn’t worried about the offensive line’s depth; so far, he looks like a genius.

What makes this offense special, much like the three offenses I listed above, is that they make it look so easy.

2nd and 17, no problem.

1st and 20, no problem.

3rd and long, no problem.

There is no down and distance that, as a fan, you fear or feel like this offense can’t overcome. And oh, by the way, they did this today without Jaylen Waddle.

When you look at this Broncos game overall, though, it wasn’t perfect. Danny Crossmen and his special teams gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown; the defense had trouble at times stopping the Broncos from marching down the field at will.

But, big picture, none of that matters when you have an offense like this.

This offense can beat you in the air, and it has shown that in the last eight quarters, it can beat you on the ground.

In bad weather, the running game travels, so Miami needs to be able to run the football. And thus far, they are showing the NFL-watching world they can.

It’s only three wins; there are still a lot of games to go. But as of now, the Dolphins offense will shatter the record books and hopefully give Miami Dolphins fans a special season. And right now they look like an all-time NFL great offense.