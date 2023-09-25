Folks, he is going to do it. Tyreek Hill will get 2,000+ receiving yards this season, and nothing will stop him.

Tyreek said all offseason he was going to do it, and he is.

I know it’s only three games into the season, and he is almost a quarter of the way there with 412 receiving yards. He has a 200+ yard receiving day and a 150+ yard receiving day.

Of course, if he gets injured and misses games, that would change things, but even if Tua were to go down for some time, I don’t think that would. Tyreek is so good that any quarterback can and will get him the ball.

Tyreek Hill may be the first wide receiver in NFL history who is quarterback-proof. Christ put Tyreek on the Jets, and Zach Wilson may look good.

The amazing thing about Hill, and what is true “special sauce,” is that the opponent knows it’s coming, and they still can’t stop it.

Sure, the Patriots and Bill Belichick may be able to slow him down some, but if that game was super close and Miami needed to get the ball to Hill, trust me, they could have.

They were in a position where Mostert was running the ball well, and others were stepping up in the passing game.

No cornerback can cover him, no scheme can take him out of a game, and the Dolphins don’t have any bad-weather games on their schedule.

You look at Miami’s schedule, and I could see Tyreek having huge days vs. teams like the Giants, Panthers, Titans, Raiders, and Commanders.

The funny thing is, I don’t think Tyreek will be alone to get 2,000 receiving yards this season. Vikings superstar cornerback Justin Jefferson is ahead of Tyreek and has 458 yards. I predicted in the offseason that both would shatter that mark, and we may be on track for a Sosa vs. McGwire-type race to see who ends up the single-season receiving yard champion.

The Dolphins have had some great wide receivers in their history. Paul Warfield, Mark Duper, Mark Clayton, and the list continues. But beyond a shadow of a doubt, Tyreek Hill will go down as the greatest Miami Dolphins wide receiver of all time. And he will break the 2,000-yard single-season mark, which nobody thought could ever be done.