Yesterday, Dalvin Cook signed a deal to join the New York Jets. This sent Dolphins X (Twitter) into a frenzy. Cook was always going to be a luxury signing; yes, a hometown reunion would’ve been fun and exciting and would’ve made Dolphins fans very happy. Now it’s time to move on; I’ve already seen accounts post their “I told you so” and “we didn’t need him anyway.” In my opinion, let it go.

Many fans wanted to have Cook here, and for good reason. The star running back is coming off a season where he posted 1,173 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Fans were hopeful, and that’s ok; it’s not wrong to want a Pro Bowl-level talent on your roster. However, we have to realize perhaps Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are happy with their current running back room and perhaps have other monetary priorities (cough Christian Wilkins cough).

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are the top two running backs when the season kicks off, as they are most familiar with both McDaniel and the offense scheme he uses. Salvon Ahmed has been proving himself to be a strong contributor in camp and has always been a solid back for the fins during his tenure. Myles Gaskin, who was the Dolphins’ top option at one point, showed why he’s still on the team during the preseason game against the Falcons. Last but not least, we have the rookie De’Von Achane who has consistently flashed his speed, catch ability, and explosiveness in the return game.

With the running back room full of talent and potential already, Dalvin Cook just didn’t make sense for the team, despite the argument that he makes perfect sense. There is no reason to trash Cook on social media, there is no reason to attack fans that wanted him, and there is no reason to pat yourself on the back now that he’s joined the Jets. We can simultaneously believe that Cook is still a very good player and believe in the players on our favorite team. Let’s just cheer for the Dolphins twice as hard when we play the Jets, which we probably already do anyway.