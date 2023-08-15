On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They open the show talking about the fallout from Dalvin Cook signing with the NY Jets on Monday evening. Did Chris Grier make a mistake not raising his offer for Cook? Will this come back to haunt Miami later this season? Should Miami make a play for free agent running backs Kareem Hunt or Leonard Fournette? Then, the guys talk about how now, with no long-term security contract-wise with the Dolphins, both Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene have been standouts in training camp thus far (Noah more so than Austin) and are looking like they may play a pivotal role for the Dolphins in 2023. Is this great coaching, or are the two players realizing they are playing for their NFL lives this season and their next contract? And in closing, we recap Monday’s Dolphins training camp practice and talk about who played well and who didn’t. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

