On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by special guest Stephen D. Daniels from CLOCKBLOCKERS to talk about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. We get Stephen’s thoughts on the upcoming Miami Dolphins 2023 season if he thinks Tua can overcome the injury-prone label and how Mike McDaniel will do in year two. We get Stephen’s thoughts on what areas of the team concern him going into the season and what aspect of the roster he is most excited about. Stephen tells us how he sees the AFC East playing out this year and who will come out on top, and we get his thoughts on Miami letting Dalvin Cook go to the Jets and not putting in a competitive offer to try and lure him to this team. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



