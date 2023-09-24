On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s historic 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins shattered all sorts of records on Sunday as they demolished the Broncos. We talk about the Dolphins rushing for 350 yards behind Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. The Dolphins having 726 yards of total offense on only 71 offensive plays. Another magnificent performance by Tua and Tyreek Hill. We talk about a spectacular performance by the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line and give out our game balls for this game. We then shift our attention to the huge matchup next Sunday when Miami travels to Buffalo, hoping to exercise some demons and beat the Bills in their house. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

