The Dolphins had a very busy week after the final preseason game and before the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Multiple trades a lot of cuts and signings but one move went without much fanfare almost invisible except to the most diehard of fans who sift every move. Miami Dolphins traded Linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints for Linebacker Vince Biegel. This trade was overshadowed by Laremy Tusnsil and Kenny Stills and two trades for Offensive Lineman but so far, the biggest impact with the least fanfare by far has been Biegel.

Week 1 saw Biegel log just 10 of a possible 76 for 13% of the defensive snaps in a blowout loss to the Ravens. PFF gave Biegel an overall grade of 61.7 as primarily an Edge defender. Not bad for a first game in a new scheme, new teammates, and a new city.

Week 2 saw Miami place rookie DE Jonathan Ledbetter on IR giving Biegel a chance at more playing time and an audition of sorts for a bigger role. Biegel didn’t disappoint logging his first sack and 4 pressures on just 14 pass rush snaps. That is an impressive win rate of 28.5%. Biegel logged 16 of a possible 71 for 22% of the defensive snaps. PFF gave Biegel an overall grade of 79. This performance however was overshadowed by the trade of DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers and talks of mutiny in Miami.

Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) has become one of my favorite players to watch. His energy and effort is contagious. pic.twitter.com/ZgIb11ZLjJ — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 15, 2019

Entering week 3 on the road for the Cowboys the big story was claiming Taco Charlton 3 days before the game vs the Cowboys. Biegel somehow was forgotten by the coaches logging only 11 of the 72 total defensive snaps for a mere 15% of the defensive snaps and the lowest PFF overall grade of 38.7.

Still flying under the radar in week 4 Biegel quietly putting in the work while the talk is about Taco, Biegel again logged just 11 of the 67 total defensive snaps for 16% of the defensive snaps. Biegel was able to get 3 pressures on Rivers and a PFF overall grade of 70 at home vs the Chargers.

After the bye the Biegel and the Dolphins hosted the Redskins. With the struggles of Baker and Eguaveon up to this point Biegel got his shot at a bigger role. Against the Redskins Biegel didn’t disappoint leading the defense with 3 pressures in week 6. Biegel has shown his versatility lining up in multiple spots logging 41 of a possible 59 snaps for 69% of the defensive snaps. Earning a week 6 PFF overall grade of 77.6 he was also not targeted in 4 coverage snaps vs the Redskins.

Vince Biegel is still auditioning to show he belongs and doing a fine job thus far by just doing his job something the Dolphins need more of in my opinion. Biegel leads the Dolphins with 10 pressures with just 47 pass rushing snaps which ties him for 7th most and is a win rate of 21.27%. It’s still early but I think the Dolphins and Chris Grier made a fantastic trade that nobody seems to be talking about amidst all the tank talk and higher profile moves.

