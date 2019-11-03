The Miami Dolphins got their first win of the 2019 season against the NY Jets today. The Dolphins made their share of mistakes but played a complete football game for the first time all season.

Haven't seen Brian Flores smile much at all this season. In the post game press conference room Flores was smiling ear to ear. Looks like the weight of the world is off his shoulders with getting his first win — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 3, 2019

In the post game press conference Brian Flores reflected on his mother and was thinking of her as he got his first victory of the season. Flores also got the game ball from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross after the game.

Stephen Ross presents Coach Flores with the game ball following our win!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rIdxFQWAPQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 3, 2019

We will have more on this win, what it means for the Tank for Tua, the draft, how many more wins can the Dolphins get the remainder of the season and much more on the Post Game Wrap Up Show will won’t be out until Monday night as Tom and myself are traveling.

