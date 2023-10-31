In an exciting game against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins showed their strong determination in tough situations. As the game went on, the offensive line of the Dolphins had a big problem, with just one starting player left by the second quarter. Also, important players in the secondary were hurt. But the Dolphins did not give up and won 31-17.

Looking ahead, the Dolphins are now gearing up for an important showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. A big worry for the next game is whether star players Terron Armstead and Robert Hunt can play. They are important in taking on the tough Chiefs. This question of their readiness hangs prominently over the team’s preparations for the upcoming clash.

This upcoming game between the Dolphins (6-2) and Chiefs (6-2) holds immense significance. The winner will get an important tiebreaker, which could mean hosting playoff games. More than just one win, this game could decide who gets to play important playoff games at home.

We are watching Terron Armstead, a Pro Bowl left tackle, who has missed most of the Dolphins’ games this season. Coach Mike McDaniel said Terron will practice in Germany this week, giving us hope that he will play in the crucial game against the Chiefs. McDaniel’s playful remark, “we’ll probably be evaluating Terron Armstead’s performance in another country other than the United States this week,” reflects the anticipation surrounding Armstead’s return.

The challenges of the Dolphins extend beyond their offensive line. The secondary, missing safety Jevon Holland due to concussion protocol and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard due to a groin injury in the Patriots game, remains uncertain for the upcoming Kansas City clash. Other players are dealing with minor injuries, including tight end Durham Smythe, who was seen wearing a walking boot but is considered day-to-day. McDaniel’s praise for Smythe shows how determined the Dolphins are.

This season is marked by the Dolphins’ prudent approach to handling player comebacks after injuries. The primary aim is to preserve and enhance overall player health throughout the season, specifically focusing on being in peak physical form during the crucial months of December and January. McDaniel emphasizes that they assess the situation of each player individually, making decisions based on the available information and the evolving circumstances.

Terron Armstead’s last practice session dates back to September, and his last game appearance was five weeks ago in the Buffalo match. During this period, he has been dealing with various issues, including problems with his back, knee, and his ankle. On the other hand, Robert Hunt, who left the Patriots game in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury, is presently listed as “day-to-day” regarding his condition.

The Dolphins are hopeful about the return of center Connor Williams as he recovers from a groin injury, with a good chance of playing against the Chiefs. Additionally, their adaptability in shifting the offensive line during the Patriots game, with players like Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Kendall Lamm, and Kion Smith stepping up, showcased their roster depth and ability to respond to injuries and uncertainties.

In the secondary, the return of Jalen Ramsey provided a boost, and potential comebacks from Xavien Howard as well as Jevon Holland, will strengthen this unit. The ability of the team to overcome injuries reflects their determination. As they prepare for a game with playoff implications against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team is poised to demonstrate their strength.