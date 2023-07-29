Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year deal. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time. Apple will turn 28 on August 9th of this year.

Eli Apple was the 10th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the NY Giants. Since then he has played for the Saints, Panthers, and Bengals. Apple has five career interceptions and the past two seasons for the Bengals he started 15 of 16 games in 2021 and 15 of 15 games in 2022.