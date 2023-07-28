On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo breaking down all of the news from Miami Dolphins practice on Thursday. First, Mike talks about the big news of the day: the injury to Jalen Ramsey and how he had to be carted off the field. We talk about the latest news being reported about his left knee injury and what we will learn from the surgery he is having on Friday. Depending on what the doctors find when they do the surgery, Mike talks about all of the potential time frames Ramsey is looking at for a return to the field. Mike also talks about the latest news surrounding free agent RB Dalvin Cook and why the Jets have moved into the frontrunner position to land his services, and how Cook is currently in NY for TV appearances and to meet with the Jets on Sunday. Will Miami add another FA running back if Cook signs with the Jets? And Mike goes over all of the notes from Miami Dolphins practice on Thursday and recaps who played well and who played poorly. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



