The news regarding Jalen Ramsey’s injury from earlier today isn’t good, but it could be a lot worse. Multiple sources are reporting that Ramsey’s ACL is intact, but he needs a full meniscus repair and will miss the first part of the 2023 season. How long he will miss is a bit of a mystery. There is a report from Ian Rapoport that Ramsey will be back in December. Yet, another reporter (Mike Garafolo) is saying he may only miss six weeks, but that could change once the surgery is completed. Jalen Ramsey took to social media to say that the “end of season push” will be legendary, which leads you to think that the Rapoport report is a more accurate time frame for his return.