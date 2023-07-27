The news regarding Jalen Ramsey’s injury from earlier today isn’t good, but it could be a lot worse. Multiple sources are reporting that Ramsey’s ACL is intact, but he needs a full meniscus repair and will miss the first part of the 2023 season. How long he will miss is a bit of a mystery. There is a report from Ian Rapoport that Ramsey will be back in December. Yet, another reporter (Mike Garafolo) is saying he may only miss six weeks, but that could change once the surgery is completed. Jalen Ramsey took to social media to say that the “end of season push” will be legendary, which leads you to think that the Rapoport report is a more accurate time frame for his return.

More info and clarity on #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey: Sources say while no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option. pic.twitter.com/rcQsbo3dtx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2023

With a meniscus trim, Jalen Ramsey could miss around 6 weeks, though the timeline for his recovery will be further clarified after surgery. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2023