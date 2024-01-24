Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have agreed to part ways. This leaves a huge void for the Dolphins at the defensive coordinator position. And Mike McDaniel will now be on his 3rd defensive coordinator in three years. There had been rumblings that Vic wants to coach with Jim Harbaugh when Harbaugh lands his new job, which appears to be in LA with the Chargers. And there had been rumblings that behind the scenes, McDaniel and Vic were not on the same page this season.

Stunner: #Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is out in Miami, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The two sides are mutually parting ways. pic.twitter.com/bFE2OkpV2v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

More on this story as it develops