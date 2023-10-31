In this vibrant city, swaying palm trees welcome the sun’s gentle touch by the ocean. Here, the Miami Dolphins have enjoyed a season that can be aptly described as a delightful blend of unexpected surprises and well-earned rewards. The 2023 NFL season has been a spectacle for the Dolphins. They currently lead the AFC East with an impressive 6-2 record, thanks to their exciting 31-17 victory over the Patriots in Week 8.

For both long-time and new fans, this season has delivered not just wins on the football field but also a revitalized spirit of togetherness and Halloween fun. Halloween has consistently held a special significance for Dolphins supporters, and this year, they are maintaining their festive traditions with a touch of style.

One standout feature of the Halloween season for the Dolphins is the emergence of some of the most fearsome Fins costumes. The NFL introduced us to “Mini Mike,” a young fan who is determined to take Coach Mike McDaniel’s spot on the sidelines. “Mini Mike” has become a TikTok sensation dressed in a flashy gold watch, headset, classic aviators, a matching tracksuit and a game call sheet. In a viral video, “Mini Mike” raced a camerawoman, mirroring the real Mike McDaniel’s halftime sprint to the locker room. The video garnered over 730,000 views and left Coach McDaniel almost speechless when he learned he had become a trending Halloween costume.

At a Monday press conference, McDaniel shared his astonishment, revealing that he found the situation puzzling and hard to comprehend. He conceded that he didn’t completely grasp the significance but believed it could be a way to pay tribute to the Miami Dolphins’ talented players, possibly explaining why someone imitated him.

Coach McDaniel’s curiosity was stirred, and he asked the question that was on everyone’s mind, “Was I faster than the kid?”

Halloween is not just about individuals. It is also a time for couples to shine. No one did it better than Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios and TikTok sensation Alix Earle. Alix Earle, known for her weekly podcast “Hot Mess,” famously coined Berrios as ‘NFL man.’ On TikTok, a user named Kate Bell posted a matching costume with her significant other, who transformed his jersey into a “NFL Man” jersey to represent Berrios. The ensemble was completed with a light-up marquee box that read “Just Friends,” a nod to the couple’s initial relationship status before making things official.

Another heartwarming Dolphin-inspired Halloween costume came from Miami fan Gabriela Rivero’s kiddos. For the first day of “Halloweekend,” her brother and sister dressed up as a blockbuster rendition of Ken and Barbie. However, it was the second day that truly showcased their creativity. Jason, dressed in an aqua jersey and white britches. He decided to add his own twist by swapping the helmet for an oversized dinosaur head. Meanwhile, his little sister, dressed as a Dolphins cheerleader, was the cutest distraction for any dinosaur trying to surprise trick-or-treaters.

The Halloween spirit has truly engulfed the Dolphins community, and it is not just confined to the football field. The creative costumes and the spirit of fun and togetherness that these fans bring to their celebrations reflect the essence of Miami and its beloved football team.

In a city brimming with events such as football games and music festivals, Hard Rock Stadium is not simply the Dolphins’ playing field. It serves as a place where Halloween excitement blends with the enthusiasm of Dolphins fans. This season transcends mere wins and losses, as it is a moment when the community unites, has fun and steadfastly backs their team.

The 2023 NFL season has been extraordinary for the Dolphins, featuring impressive wins on the field and a lively Halloween celebration off it. With the team leading the AFC East, fans revel in their Dolphins’ success, affirming that in Miami, football is not just a sport, but it is a way of life, with Halloween as a cherished part of the journey.