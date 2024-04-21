On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back to prepare you for the upcoming NFL Draft and what the Miami Dolphins should do in Round 1. They do a joint Round 1 Mock Draft going over every team in Round 1, and before they can move on to the next pick, both must agree to make a single pick for the teams. They will, of course, spend extra time on the Miami Dolphins and go in-depth on who is available and the options Miami has with that pick. After the mock draft, they will give some thoughts on the Dolphins heading into the draft and what they want to see. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

