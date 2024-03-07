Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have signed tight end Jonnu Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. Smith was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2017 and has played for the Titans, Patriots, and Falcons. Last year with the Falcons he started 6 games, caught 50 passes, and three touchdowns.

Former Falcons tight end Jonnu Smtih and the Miami Dolphins reached agreement on a two-year deal with the do worth up to $10 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024