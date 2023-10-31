The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 for the first time in over 20 years. That’s hard to believe for me, but it shows how bad the team has been in the last 20 years and how this team is evolving this year. The biggest criticism of the Dolphins this year is they haven’t beaten anyone, and they have a soft schedule. To the critics, I say SHUT UP!!!

The Dolphins don’t have to apologize for anything this year. Do they need to beat a better team to prove they are a contender? Yes, they probably do, but you can’t overlook anyone on your schedule. Look at last Sunday: the Denver Broncos, who gave up 70 points to the Dolphins last month, beat the Kansas City Chiefs and gave up only 9 points in a 21-9 upset. The Chiefs are supposed to have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The week before, the New England Patriots, who have struggled to score points, put up 29 points against the all-mighty Buffalo Bills defense and came from behind to beat them 29-25. The Dolphins, in two games against the Patriots, gave up 27 total points.

The point is anything can happen on any given Sunday. It’s a week-to-week league. One week, you are on top of the world, and everyone sings your praise, and sometimes way too much. The next week, you lose, and everyone wonders what the heck is the matter with you. Before the season began, the Dolphins’ schedule was considered one of the toughest schedules in the league based on teams’ records the year before. The Dolphins opened the season with 3 of their first four games on the road, and it’s hard to win on the road in the NFL. The Dolphins played the preseason darlings in the Los Angeles Chargers and beat them in a game they could have lost. Then played the Patriots, and people were picking them to upset the Dolphins because they came so close to beating the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener. The Broncos were supposed to be a surprise team led by Sean Payton. The Bills are the 3-time defending AFC East champions. Except for the Bills, the other teams have had disappointing seasons, to say the least. The Dolphins also had the New York Giants a few weeks ago, and they made the playoffs and are having a difficult season, to say the least.

You can’t have this both ways. The Dolphins play who they must play on their schedule and go from there. Sure, the Dolphins haven’t beaten a team with a winning record, but I believe that will even itself out at some point as the season continues to progress and this team grows as the Dolphins are getting players back on defense, like Jalen Ramsey last week and will eventually get back Xavien Howard. That will take the defense to a new level as it gets better each week in Vic Fangio’s scheme. This defense hasn’t truly hit its stride yet. The Dolphins’ offensive line has held up well despite all the injuries, but they will get guys back in Connor Williams and Terron Armstead for the stretch run to make the offense even better.