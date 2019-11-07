On today’s show we talk about the Dolphins claiming WR Gary Jennings and what his role with the Dolphins will be moving forward. We also talk about the Dolphins current running back situation with Drake traded and Walton suspended. Which of the running backs left on the roster will make the most of this opportunity. Plus we talk about the Preston Williams being used as a punt returner and look at both sides of that debate.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley.

