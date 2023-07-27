On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian break down all of the big news from the first two days of Miami Dolphins training camp this week when veterans reported. They talk about what took place on the field Wednesday in the first practice, who made plays, who didn’t, and which players stood out above the rest. They talk about what Tua, Tyreek, and Coach McDaniel said at their media sessions. They also go over the four players on the PUP list at this time and what their timetable to return is. Plus, we talk about the fallout from the incident Tyreek Hill at a Miami marina back in June as we have new information on that, as well as the latest with Dalvin Cook and the NY Post article saying the Dolphins tried to trade for running back Saquon Barkley earlier this offseason. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





