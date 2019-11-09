Mike Oliva (Season Record 7-1)

Colts are dominate on both the offensive and defensive lines. Doesn’t matter if it’s Brian Hoyer or Jacoby Brisett they will run it down the Fins throats. Dolphins go back to their losing ways. Indianapolis 21, Miami 10

Tom Ernisse (Season Record 7-1)

The Dolphins are off the schnide with a win against Adam Gase and the Jets last week. This week’s game is tougher against a Colts team that can run and play physical up front. All doesn’t bode well for the Dolphins in either of those categories. Indy should win, regardless who is under center. Indianapolis 24, Miami 20

Landon Neubarth (Season Record 6-2)

The Dolphins just did the most crucial thing in this season, beat Adam Gase. The Colts have been a good team this year. The Dolphins aren’t trying to win. I would take the line off +11 points to the Dolphins if Jacoby is out. Indianapolis 21, Miami 17

Jeff Neubarth (Season Record 7-1)

Beating Adam Gase made my year. The big question for the game is who is the QB for Indy. I don’t think ultimately it will matter as the Colts will run over the Dolphins. Indianapolis 28, Miami 14

Josh Katzker (Season Record 6-2)

Sometimes your luck runs out. That was the assumption for the Colts when franchise QB Andrew Luck retired shortly before the start of the season. But then Jacoby Brissett stepped up and the Colts, while not possessing what anyone would call a high-powered offense, have been very competitive. They’re done just enough on both sides of the ball to find themselves right in the thick of both the AFC South and the AFC Wild Card races. In fact, if not for the precipitous decline of kicker Adam Vinatieri, they might be even better positioned. With Brissett a question mark (though trending towards playing) on Sunday, the Dolphins will have a tough matchup. They’re riding high from their first win of the season over Adam Gase’s hapless Jets (or is it the Jets’ hapless Adam Gase?) and are hoping to string together back-to-back wins for the first time since Weeks 13-14 in 2018. A tough task will be made more difficult by the fact that they have just lost their best receiver, Preston Williams, to injury for the season and their number one running back, Mark Walton Jr., to suspension for four weeks. Can Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird, and Myles Gaskin step up in the backfield? Can Devante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and Mike Gesicki be enough to Ryan Fitzpatrick to keep his relative hot streak going? My thought is that the Dolphins will fall short in a tightly contested game. Indianapolis 24, Miami 13

Aaron “The Brain” Katzker (Season Record 6-1)

The Dolphins are playing better every week, arencoming off their first win in the Brian Flores era, and now travel to Indy to play a Colts team battling injuries to their starting QB and top two WRs, so this is looking like a very scary matchup for fans of the tank, as Miami could very well find their 2nd win in a row. However, the Colts should be motivated coming off a tough loss to the Steelers, and as they fight for playoff contention, they know they can I’ll afford a loss to the lowly Dolphins. Inducting longtime Colts great Dwight Freeny should only add to their motivation, and the loss of Miami’s top receiving threat, Preston Williams, should make the matchup easier for the Colts D. I expect the Phins to keep it close, but in the end the Colts pull away. Indianapolis 27 Miami 17

Brent Antonio (Season Record 6-1)

My soul rests well after the Dolphins avoided 0-16 and my sights are firmly set on the prospect of getting Tua Tagovailoa. However, the Dolphins have 8 games left before that conversation can be had, starting with the Indianapolis Colts. Jacoby Brissett is a game time decision and the the prospects of winning are raised slightly if Brian Hoyer is under center. The Defense of the Dolphins is finally starting to look like the blueprint and should hold up well in the run game. Offensively the Dolphins lost Preston Williams for the remainder of the season, and Mark Walton to a suspension. Look for the Colts to pull out a low scoring game. Indianapolis 17, Miami 10