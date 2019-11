Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to recap the Indianapolis Colts Miami Dolphins game. We discuss the job Flores is doing and talk about the difference we see. We talk a little about some of the kids that have surprised. We discuss Ryan Fitzpatrick’s delayed concussion check we also look at the remaining schedule and how we match up from a talent standpoint. Lastly, we talk about roster construction.

