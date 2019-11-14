Aaron the Brain is back with a solo episode of the show previewing the Dolphins upcoming home game against the Buffalo Bills. He breaks the game down and wonders if it’s time to give up on the tank. Join the Brain for this solo edition of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

