With Josh sidelined by illness, Aaron is left to his own devices yet again. This week he previews the Dolphins’ return trip to the Meadowlands to take on Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The Brain breaks down what the Dolphins need to do to win and whether it’s even possible given the Dolphins’ ever-growing list of injuries. Join him for another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

