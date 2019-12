The #1 Miami Dolphins pre-game show Countdown to Kickoff brought to you by DolphinsTalk.com previews today’s match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the NY Giants. We breakdown the key match-up’s to watch for in today’s game and give you the latest injury news as well.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE