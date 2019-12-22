The Dolphins beat the Bengals in a Thriller at Hard Rock Stadium today in overtime and Mike breaks down the game from top to bottom. He talks about and goes over who played well, who played poorly, and which Dolphins players are continuing to improve in this 2019 season. Mike also talks about the fallout from this Dolphins win as the Dolphins it looks like have now fallen out of the Top 3 draft picks of this 2020 draft as of this recording (they are picking #5 at the time of recording with the Lions game on-going.) What does this mean and which players who Miami will be looking at with Pick #5 overall. And could Tua go in the Top 3 and be out of Miami’s reach with no team willing to trade down? We go over that scenario which could be very likely. We end the show with a Holiday greeting from Mike as we are a few days away from Christmas.

