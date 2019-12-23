Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to talk about yesterday’s Miami Dolphins win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. We also discuss the NFL 100 QB list and my feeling Dan Marino may not be included in the ten QB’s that are mentioned.
