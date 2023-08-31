Today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast is our annual Miami Dolphins Season Preview Roundtable Show, where all your favorite DolphinsTalk.com Podcasters are together to discuss the upcoming Dolphins season. Mike, Tom, Ian, Josh, and Aaron the Brain give their season predictions for how many games Miami will win this year and how far they will go this season. We talk about whether Miami will win the AFC East, how many AFC East teams will make the playoffs, and have a RAPID FIRE speed round to end the show, making some predictions for how many games certain players will play, how many yards will Tyreek Hill have receiving this year. We also talk about which Dolphins player will have a breakout season and what concerns us the most heading into the 2023 campaign. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

