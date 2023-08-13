During his media session on Sunday, Mike McDaniel said that they are fortunate with the injury to Cam Smith, and he doesn’t think it’s a long-term issue. He said the timeline is a little grey, and it depends on how his body reacts to treatment.

Smith has turned a lot of heads in training camp and has been a rookie standout early on. Hopefully, this injury doesn’t cost him too much valuable practice time and set back his rookie season.