In his media session on Sunday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked why no players wore Orange Jersey last week in practice when Miami invited Atlanta to practice with them. The orange jersey is given to the Miami Dolphins player who was a standout in the previous day’s practice. McDaniel said he didn’t want to put a bullseye on one of his players’ backs, as Atlanta would have known that the Dolphins felt the player with the orange jersey got the better of one of their teammates and then Atlanta would target said player in the orange jersey the next day.

McDaniel said the Orange jersey will be back, but it just won’t be used when they practice with other teams in the joint sessions.