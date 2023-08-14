On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is back flying solo talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike has all of the fallout from Miami’s preseason game loss to Atlanta. He talks about Cam Smith and Jaylen Waddle’s injury status, how much time both are expected to miss and when they may be back. Also, Miami released two players and added two players, and what can we read into that? The Dolphins changed their practice schedule and held a last-minute practice on Sunday; Mike talked about who played well and who didn’t and what took place on Sunday’s practice field. As well as his speculation on what is going on with Christian Wilkins and whether we are in the middle of a quiet “HOLD IN.” Wilkins hasn’t been doing 11 on 11 drills in practice or any work that involves contact. What is going on with the leader of the Dolphins’ defense, and what can we read into this? —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.