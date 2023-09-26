On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is joined by Nate Geary of 550 WGR in Buffalo. Nate hosts the Countdown to Kickoff show and Bills Gameday on 550 WGR, and he talks about this weekend’s big game between Miami and Buffalo. Nate gives us some insight into the Bills’ first three weeks of the season, who is playing well for them thus far, how the team has improved since Week 1, and the loss to the NY Jets. He talks about the Dolphins and gives his thoughts on Tua and how they have performed through three weeks. And he talks about the Dolphins-Bills rivalry and why it is great to see both organizations good again. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

