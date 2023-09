70. The Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20. Aaron and Josh are going to try to make some sense of the total and complete beatdown the Dolphins laid on Denver. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. Join us for an historic episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

