The Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning released WR Freddie Swain, who is at this time working through a hamstring injury, and with his roster spot, they signed cornerback Jamal Perry.

Perry was with the Dolphins between 2019 and 2022, playing in 31 games and starting 7 of them. Last season for Miami, though, he only saw action in 4 games but spent the rest of the season on the practice squad. With second-round rookie sensation Cam Smith getting injured in Friday’s preseason game and no word yet on how much time he may miss (if any), it looks like Miami is bringing in extra depth for the secondary as a precaution.

With Trill Wiliams moving to safety, Jalen Ramsey out until at least December, and Nik Needham still on the PUP list with no immediate time frame to return, on top of the recent Cam Smith injury, the Dolphins’ secondary appears to have the same injury bug that it had last season in 2022.

Per source, Dolphins released WR Freddie Swain today. He has slight hamstring pull that will sideline him about a week. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 13, 2023