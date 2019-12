Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News was on 660 WFAN on Tuesday to talk about his article in which former Dolphins coach Adam Gase is going around the Jets Facility telling people….”I’m Rich as F^&k” when they criticize him. Mehta talks about how Gase has and hasn’t changed since his Miami days. Also, Mehta talks about Brian Flores and why he gives Flores very high marks for the coaching job he has done this season.

