Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that the Miami Dolphins and Tight End Mike Gesicki haven’t exchanged offers on a long-term deal at this time and have not engaged in contract talks. If no long-term deal is signed by Friday, July 15th at 4 pm then Gesicki will play this season on the franchise tag and will be an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming 2022 season.

Per the NFL rule, if a long-term deal isn’t signed by July 15th, the team and player are not allowed to work on a long-term deal until after the season.

More on this story as it develops.

