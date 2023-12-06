On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Marisa are back to go over all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They give their closing thoughts on the Dolphins’ win over the Commanders. They talk about Tua’s appearance on the ManningCast Monday Night. They go over the latest injury news with the Dolphins, specifically Jerome Baker and Robert Hunt. Then, to close out the show, they look at the schedules of the Dolphins, Ravens, Chiefs, and Jaguars to see who has it the hardest and who has it the easiest the rest of the way in the quest to be the #1 overall seed in the AFC. Then, to close out the show, they talk about the Media’s Perception of the Miami Dolphins and how it has changed over the course of the season as the Dolphins sit 9-3 today. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





