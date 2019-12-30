Black Monday in the NFL has hit the Miami Dolphins. Brian Flores has fired his offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

The Chad O’Shea firing is a major surprise as he was thought to be a bright up and coming assistant coach in many NFL circles. And the Dolphins offense this past season, while ranked 27th overall, for the most part given the talent it has on the roster did as well as can be expected. Early speculation is they will promote Jim Caldwell to offensive coordinator now that he is back from his medical leave. Or, Miami has their eyes on one of these young quarterbacks in the draft and could bring in a college coach who has worked with one of the quarterbacks previously and make them the offensive coordinator of the Dolphins.

The Pro Football Network is reporting that the Dolphins had to fire Chad O’Shea in order to promote and keep QB Coach Jerry Schuplinski. And word is Jerry Schuplinski will be promoted to offensive coordinator. We cannot confirm that report at this time but that would explain this surprise firing of Chad O’Shea.

As others have alluded to, PFN Insider @AllbrightNFL and PFN Co-Owner @MattyInfante can confirm that the Dolphins had to fire Chad O’Shea so they could keep QB coach Jerry Schuplinski. Schuplinski would’ve likely left with Josh McDaniels, assuming he gets a HC job. — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 30, 2019

Letting go DeGuglielmo was not a surprise and was expected. We have spoken about this on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast for many weeks how the Dolphins would be in the market for a new offensive line coach after the season. The unit was a disaster this past season and players regressed as the season went on. Tony Oden was a carry over from Adam Gase’s Miami staff and again it is not a surprise he was let go as well.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE