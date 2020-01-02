On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the options in the upcoming draft for the Dolphins at the quarterback position. With a Tua announcement coming early next week Miami will know shortly if he will be available for the 2020 draft. But there are also other options who will be available with the 5th pick and we go over some of those as well. We also talk about Miami’s running back situation and should the Dolphins make a play for a proven running back who is already in the league like Melvin Gordon who will be a free agent this offseason. Or should they address the running back position in the draft. All of this and more on today’s show.

