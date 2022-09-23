On today’s episode of the DOLPHINS vs. EVERYONE Podcast, Mike chats with former Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Ruben Brown who is one of the co-hosts of the Bleave in Bills Podcast. We talk about this Sunday’s big game between the Bills and the Dolphins and what Ruben thinks will take place on the field at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. We also get Ruben’s thoughts on Tua, and the Bills this year, and we ask him if he thinks Zach Thomas should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DOLPHINS vs. EVERYONE Podcast.



