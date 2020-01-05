Aaron and Josh are back to put a bow on the 2019 Miami Dolphins season. They chat about the firing of Chad O’Shea, the hiring of Chan Gailey, and Tua’s decision before reviewing the 2019 Dolphins’ season and giving out their end-of-year awards. They also talk about the show’s offseason plans before wrapping up. It’s the first episode of a new era for your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
