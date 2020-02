Mock Draft 1.0. This mock draft of course, is pre-combine and free agency. I will launch my second mock after the combine finishes up. There will be many risers and fallers from this mock as we go through the process. Enjoy!

Follow me on Twitter @DolphinsTalkTom

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE