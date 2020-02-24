Be sure to follow me on twitter: @DolphinsTalkTom and check out the podcast as we will be discussing the combine and mention players that caught our attention. Thank you for checking out the players participating and some of the players to watch for throughout the weekend. You can watch the NFL Combine LIVE on NFL Network/ABC starting at 7pm on Thursday night. The combine kicks off with QB, RB, WR drills.

Here are the participants in each position group:

Quarterbacks

» Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri

» Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

» Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton

» Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

» Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

» Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

» Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

» Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

» Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

» Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

» Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

» Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

» Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

» James Morgan, QB, Florida International

» Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

» Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

» Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Who To Watch For:

Justin Herbert : For all the inconsistencies, this will be a huge week for Herbert. He passed the first test with the Senior Bowl, winning honors for a great week of practice and in game performance. He needs to interview well with teams. Show teams he is not such an introvert (as many have reported) and show teams he can be a leader. He has all the arm talent in the world and should have a great on field work out.

: For all the inconsistencies, this will be a huge week for Herbert. He passed the first test with the Senior Bowl, winning honors for a great week of practice and in game performance. He needs to interview well with teams. Show teams he is not such an introvert (as many have reported) and show teams he can be a leader. He has all the arm talent in the world and should have a great on field work out. Jordan Love : Love has the most to gain, in my opinion, from a great combine. Love is as raw as a QB in this class, but he has all the physical tools to make it at the next level. He did have a drop off in 2019, but that was more of a product of being at Utah State. I expect him to cement his first-round status this week.

: Love has the most to gain, in my opinion, from a great combine. Love is as raw as a QB in this class, but he has all the physical tools to make it at the next level. He did have a drop off in 2019, but that was more of a product of being at Utah State. I expect him to cement his first-round status this week. Jacob Eason : Going from Georgia to Washington, Eason didn’t exactly play in a vertical passing game, which is his strength. At 6’6, he fits the mold as a pro style QB. While he may not be a day one starter, he can develop (pending where he lands). He seems to be shooting up draft boards lately and can give himself a boost with a strong showing. His deep ball will catch the attention of scouts.

: Going from Georgia to Washington, Eason didn’t exactly play in a vertical passing game, which is his strength. At 6’6, he fits the mold as a pro style QB. While he may not be a day one starter, he can develop (pending where he lands). He seems to be shooting up draft boards lately and can give himself a boost with a strong showing. His deep ball will catch the attention of scouts. Anthony Gordon: After a great showing at the senior bowl, Anthony Gordon has got into the mix of maybe a late day 2, early day 3 selection. He has good arm strength and has a gunslinger mentality. Good project QB for a team looking for a longer term back up, low end starter.

You may have noticed I left out both Joe Burrow and Tua. We know where both these guys stand. Burrow will interview and do some on field work but will likely wait to throw until his pro-day. Tua will be there to review his medicals and meet with interested teams. If his prognosis shows good long-term health and he lights up his pro day, there’s a chance the Bengals may start looking at Tua as much as Joe Burrow. Time will tell, but this isn’t as big of a week for Burrow as it is for Tua.

Running backs

» Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

» Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

» Jet Anderson, RB, TCU

» LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

» Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

» Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

» DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

» AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

» J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

» Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

» Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

» Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

» JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

» Brian Herrien, RB, Georgia

» Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame

» Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

» Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

» Benny LeMay, RB, UNC-Charlotte

» Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

» Zack Moss, RB, Utah

» Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU

» La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida

» Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi

» James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

» D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

» J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

» Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

» Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis

» Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

» Mike Warren, RB, Cincinnati

Who to Watch For:

K Dobbins: Dobbins is sitting currently behind projected top back D’Andre Swift. Dobbins has amazing vision and footwork. He has the chance to gain some ground on Swift this week. He needs to show teams he can improve as a pass protector to solidify being a 3 down back in the NFL

Dobbins is sitting currently behind projected top back D’Andre Swift. Dobbins has amazing vision and footwork. He has the chance to gain some ground on Swift this week. He needs to show teams he can improve as a pass protector to solidify being a 3 down back in the NFL Clyde-Edwards Helaire: A big part of the juggernaut offense at LSU, Helaire will become a household name over the next 7 weeks. While he will not wow you with breakaway speed, he does a lot of the little thing you like in a running back. He is a bit short (5’8), but he will be a day 2 pick for an offense looking for a complimentary back with a unique skill set.

A big part of the juggernaut offense at LSU, Helaire will become a household name over the next 7 weeks. While he will not wow you with breakaway speed, he does a lot of the little thing you like in a running back. He is a bit short (5’8), but he will be a day 2 pick for an offense looking for a complimentary back with a unique skill set. Cam Akers: This former 5-star prospect struggled the last few years. But his ability is not in question. He is a 3 down back who can pass protect and runs with a purpose. If he can show good route running and good hands, he can move up teams draft boards with a good showing here in Indianapolis.

The running back position has seen a resurgence in recent years. While many teams still do not value taking running backs early, it has worked out well for teams like Dallas and Tennessee. Keep your eyes on mid to late round picks like DeeJay Dallas, La’Mical Perine, Zack Moss and Anthony McFarland. This is a dynamic group of players this year.

Wide receivers

» Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

» Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State

» Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

» Tony Brown, WR, Colorado

» Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia

» Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee

» Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

» Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

» Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

» Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

» Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida

» Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

» Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

» Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

» Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame

» Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

» Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

» Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

» Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State

» KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

» Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

» John Hightower, WR, Boise State

» K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

» Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

» Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse

» Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

» Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

» Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

» Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

» Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

» Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

» Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

» CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

» Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

» Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State

» Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

» Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane

» K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

» Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

» Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

» Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

» Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy

» Michael Pittman, WR, USC

» James Proche, WR, SMU

» Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

» Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

» Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

» Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

» Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

» Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State

» Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

» Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

» Ben Victor, WR, Ohio State

» Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

» Cody White, WR, Michigan State

Who to Watch For:

Laviska Shenault Jr : After having a toe injury in 2019, Shenault finds himself as an intriguing first round prospect. He is physical off the line, fast and ability to win contested passes. He reminds me of Calvin Johnson, in the fact he was limited due to a poor offense in college but has tremendous upside. Shenault can jump into the top 15 of this draft with a strong showing.

: After having a toe injury in 2019, Shenault finds himself as an intriguing first round prospect. He is physical off the line, fast and ability to win contested passes. He reminds me of Calvin Johnson, in the fact he was limited due to a poor offense in college but has tremendous upside. Shenault can jump into the top 15 of this draft with a strong showing. Tyler Johnson: If teams are looking for a good slot WR type, look no further than Tyler Johnson. He excels in route running and clean footwork. He is sharp out of his breaks. He will showcase his skills running the route tree. If he can secure the football more consistently, he should project well as a day 2, early day 3 WR in this deep class.

If teams are looking for a good slot WR type, look no further than Tyler Johnson. He excels in route running and clean footwork. He is sharp out of his breaks. He will showcase his skills running the route tree. If he can secure the football more consistently, he should project well as a day 2, early day 3 WR in this deep class. Justin Jefferson: Jefferson burst further onto the scene after a very good college football playoff. Jefferson has tremendous hands and can get defenders turned around with his route running ability.

This is arguably one of the most talented draft classes in recent memory. There could be as many as 25-30 receivers taken in the first 3 rounds of this draft. Higgins, Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs lead the way but with the amount of talent here, we could see potentially 5-7 receivers taken in the first 35 picks. This will be a great group to watch run the 40 and vert jumps.

Tight ends

» Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

» Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

» Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

» Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

» Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

» Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

» Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

» Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

» Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

» Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

» C.J. O’Grady, TE, Arkansas

» Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

» Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

» Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

» Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

» Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

» Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

» Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

» Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

» Dom Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee

Who to Watch For:

Thaddeus Moss: He has some big shoes to fill but don’t set you expectations too high. Moss is a powerful blocker. He is built like a WR but is slow overall. He needs to improve overall as a pass catcher but he could be a mid round flyer. Watch him in the vertical jump.

He has some big shoes to fill but don’t set you expectations too high. Moss is a powerful blocker. He is built like a WR but is slow overall. He needs to improve overall as a pass catcher but he could be a mid round flyer. Watch him in the vertical jump. Cole Kmet: Cole is arguably the best TE in this draft. He is big, can help in the middle of the field and make just about every catch thrown his way. Should cement his status as top TE this week.

This class isn’t going to wow you. There are some good role players at this position, but not the high level talent at the position there was the past few seasons.

Offensive linemen

» Trey Adams, OL, Washington

» Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

» Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

» Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (MN)

» Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

» Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

» Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

» Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State

» Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

» Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte

» Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

» Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri

» Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

» Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

» Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

» Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

» Nick Harris, OL, Washington

» Charlie Heck, OL, UNC

» Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple

» Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest

» Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

» Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State

» Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

» Austin Jackson, OL, USC

» Jonah Jackson OL, Ohio State

» Joshua Jones, OL, Houston

» Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

» Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

» Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

» Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia

» John Molchon, OL, Boise State

» Kyle Murphy, OL, Rhode Island

» Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

» Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

» Mike Onwenu, OL, Michigan

» Matt Peart, OL, Connecticut

» Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

» Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

» Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

» Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan

» John Simpson, OL, Clemson

» Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech

» Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

» Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana

» Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

» Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

» Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

» Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn

» Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

» Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

» Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

» Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Who to Watch For:

Mekhi Becton: From mid round to now first round pick, no tackle has had a significant rise like Becton. You should really pay attention to the bench press. Should be at the top of the board with that work out. At 6’7, 370, Becton is making his case for best tackle in this class.

From mid round to now first round pick, no tackle has had a significant rise like Becton. You should really pay attention to the bench press. Should be at the top of the board with that work out. At 6’7, 370, Becton is making his case for best tackle in this class. Austin Jackson : Jackson needs to improve his overall technique and hand placement. He needs to crush these drills to get into early day 2 status. He has the biggest week out of this group in my opinion.

: Jackson needs to improve his overall technique and hand placement. He needs to crush these drills to get into early day 2 status. He has the biggest week out of this group in my opinion. Lucas Niang: Niang went back to school for his senior season and suffered a hip injury. When healthy, he is very strong and very smart. If not for the hip injury, he could’ve been a first-round pick. He has a chance to get back there during drills this week.

Niang went back to school for his senior season and suffered a hip injury. When healthy, he is very strong and very smart. If not for the hip injury, he could’ve been a first-round pick. He has a chance to get back there during drills this week. Andrew Thomas: Started the season as the top tackle in the draft and has slid ever since. While he is still very good and a first round pick, there has been chatter about him potentially kicking inside to guard. While that remains a question, Thomas compares well to LT Ronnie Stanley, per Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs.

This position group is going to get a lot of my time while watching the combine. It is no secret the Dolphins need to get much, much better up front. Finding a few players in this draft will help kickstart the rebuild in the trenches.

Defensive linemen

» McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

» Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah

» Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

» Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

» Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi

» Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse

» Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska

» Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

» Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska

» Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

» Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

» Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

» A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

» Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

» Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

» Jonathan Garvin, DL, Miami

» Trevis Gipson, DL, Tulsa

» Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida

» Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

» DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

» LaDarius Hamilton, DL, North Texas

» Alex Highsmith, DL, UNC-Charlotte

» Trevon Hill, DL, Miami

» Benito Jones, DL, Mississippi

» Khalid Kareem, DL, Notre Dame

» Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

» Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU

» James Lynch, DL, Baylor

» Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

» Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State

» Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame

» John Penisini, DL, Utah

» Chauncey Rivers, DL, Mississippi State

» Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas

» Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse

» Qaadir Sheppard, DL, Mississippi

» James Smith-Williams, DL, North Carolina State

» Jason Strowbridge, DL, UNC

» Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State

» Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech

» Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State

» Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

» Rob Windsor, DL, Penn State

» D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina

» Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

» Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida

Who to Watch For:

Yetur Gross-Matos : Twitchy 4-3 edge rusher with a ton of upside. YGM has a ton of upside and can develop well in the right system. If he can learn to disengage his blocks better, he can develop into a high-end starter.

: Twitchy 4-3 edge rusher with a ton of upside. YGM has a ton of upside and can develop well in the right system. If he can learn to disengage his blocks better, he can develop into a high-end starter. Javon Kinlaw : He feasted at the senior bowl practices as well as the game. Kinlaw has an incredible story that teams are going to be fascinated with. If you want someone with confidence and a never give up attitude, Kinlaw is the guy. Expect him to wow teams with his interview and his on-field performance.

: He feasted at the senior bowl practices as well as the game. Kinlaw has an incredible story that teams are going to be fascinated with. If you want someone with confidence and a never give up attitude, Kinlaw is the guy. Expect him to wow teams with his interview and his on-field performance. Alton Robinson: Robinson is a versatile DL who can play in a variety of positions. While he isn’t refined and is raw as a pass rusher, he can be developed and used in situational pass rush downs. Could be a mid-round pick if he showcases well.

Robinson is a versatile DL who can play in a variety of positions. While he isn’t refined and is raw as a pass rusher, he can be developed and used in situational pass rush downs. Could be a mid-round pick if he showcases well. Alex Highsmith: Highsmith could project as a 3-4 OLB at the next level. He was a former walk on and played for a small school at Charlotte, but, played BIG against opponents like Clemson. Finished with 21 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Another developmental guy who should have a decent showing in Indy.

Linebackers

» Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

» Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

» Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

» Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

» Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee

» Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

» Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

» Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

» K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

» Nick Coe, LB, Auburn

» Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

» Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

» Michael Divinity, LB, LSU

» Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

» Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State*

» Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri

» Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

» Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas

» Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

» Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

» Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

» Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor

» Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas

» Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

» Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia

» Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

» Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

» Dante Olson, LB, Montana

» Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

» Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami

» Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

» Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

» Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple

» Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

» Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

» Darrell Taylor, LB, Tennessee

» Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

» Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford

» Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

» Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

» Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State

» Evan Weaver, LB, California

» Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

» David Woodward, LB, Utah State

Who to Watch For:

Isaiah Simmons : Was there a doubt? Simmons will be going into the combine as a LB, but his versatility is off the charts, lining up in 5 different positions last season. He is a freak athlete who has minor flaws, if any, in his game. He should be a top 10 pick, arguably could go top 5. Teams will salivate after speaking with him.

: Was there a doubt? Simmons will be going into the combine as a LB, but his versatility is off the charts, lining up in 5 different positions last season. He is a freak athlete who has minor flaws, if any, in his game. He should be a top 10 pick, arguably could go top 5. Teams will salivate after speaking with him. Kenneth Murray: Murray is a sideline to sideline LB who can get to the line as well and disrupt a play. He has some inconsistencies as a coverage guy, which is why he could slip into round 2. A big part for him this week is making sure he stays fluid and reads and reacts properly to keep himself in the mix as a top LB.

Murray is a sideline to sideline LB who can get to the line as well and disrupt a play. He has some inconsistencies as a coverage guy, which is why he could slip into round 2. A big part for him this week is making sure he stays fluid and reads and reacts properly to keep himself in the mix as a top LB. Zack Baun: Baun is a very versatile LB who can cover well and get after the QB. A team would probably move him around to maximize his ability. His 40 time will be something to watch.

Baun is a very versatile LB who can cover well and get after the QB. A team would probably move him around to maximize his ability. His 40 time will be something to watch. Josh Uche: Another versatile player who can move around in a defense. Uche doesn’t have the experience that Baun has, and while raw in areas, he can improve with the right coaches. Expect him as a weak side LB at the next level. Terrell Suggs esque potential.

I am excited to watch this group. There are a ton of versatile players this year at LB, many will be day one starters. Also keep your eyes out for Curtis Weaver, Patrick Queen and Terrell Lewis as potential day 1, early day 2 prospects.

Defensive backs

» Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State

» Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor

» Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami

» Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest

» Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah

» Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland

» Myles Bryant, DB, Washington

» Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

» Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama

» Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois

» Nevelle Clarke, DB, Central Florida

» Rodney Clemons, DB, SMU

» Brian Cole II, DB, Mississippi State

» Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas

» Cameron Dantzler, DB, Mississippi State

» Ashtyn Davis, DB, California

» Javaris Davis, DB, Auburn

» Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

» Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama

» Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne

» Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame

» Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State

» Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

» Alohi Gilman, DB, Notre Dame

» Jeff Gladney, DB, TCU

» A.J. Green, DB, Oklahoma State

» Javelin K. Guidry, DB, Utah

» Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia

» Harrison Hand, DB, Temple

» Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California

» C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida

» Lavert Hill, DB, Michigan

» Darnay Holmes, DB, UCLA

» Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn

» Dane Jackson, DB, Pittsburgh

» Lamar Jackson, DB, Nebraska

» Jaylon Johnson, DB, Utah

» Brandon Jones, DB, Texas

» BoPete Keyes, DB, Tulane

» Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama

» Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan

» Chris Miller, DB, Baylor

» Tanner Muse, DB, Clemson

» Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa

» Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State

» James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic

» Troy Pride, DB, Notre Dame

» J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia

» John Reid, DB, Penn State

» Amik Robertson, DB, Louisiana Tech

» Reggie Robinson II, DB, Tulsa

» Stanford Samuels, DB, Florida State

» Josiah Scott, DB, Michigan State

» L’Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech

» Geno Stone, DB, Iowa

» A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson

» Daniel Thomas, DB, Auburn

» Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Florida International

» Kindle Vildor, DB, Georgia Southern

» K’Von Wallace, DB, Clemson

» Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

Who to Watch For:

Kristian Fulton: The battle for who’s drafted after Okudah begins this week in Indy. Fulton has the inside track. He is a well-rounded corner who has good cover skills. While he doesn’t see a ton of INT’s, he also isn’t tested often. His ability at the combine will be tested by these talented WR’s.

The battle for who’s drafted after Okudah begins this week in Indy. Fulton has the inside track. He is a well-rounded corner who has good cover skills. While he doesn’t see a ton of INT’s, he also isn’t tested often. His ability at the combine will be tested by these talented WR’s. Antoine Winfield Jr: This guy has my attention. He is instinctive and plays well as a deep safety and at the line. He can take TE’s out of the game and can make big plays when given the chance. He is just like his dad, which will translate well to the NFL if he keeps up the pedigree.

This guy has my attention. He is instinctive and plays well as a deep safety and at the line. He can take TE’s out of the game and can make big plays when given the chance. He is just like his dad, which will translate well to the NFL if he keeps up the pedigree. AJ Terrell: Terrell will be battling to be a day 1 choice. He has all the tools needed to be a day one starter. His big question is strength. Can he get off his blocks on run downs and can he match physicality with bigger WR at the LOS? He will need to have a good showing on the bench to show he can bulk up.

Terrell will be battling to be a day 1 choice. He has all the tools needed to be a day one starter. His big question is strength. Can he get off his blocks on run downs and can he match physicality with bigger WR at the LOS? He will need to have a good showing on the bench to show he can bulk up. Stanford Samuels: Long and rangy corner. He is a bit slow, so his 40 time will make or break his draft stock. He may be a solid slot corner at the next level, with his frame able to match up with big TE’s.

The final day of the combine wraps up with the secondary. With Okudah guaranteed to be the first corner taken, it will be fun to see whom the first safety off the board could be (McKinney, Delpin, Winfield). Some other prospects to watch are Jaylen Johnson and Jeff Gladney.