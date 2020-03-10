Today, the Miami Dolphins announced the promotion of Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach from his role of quality control coach. Grizzard, spent the last two years of Adam Gase’s tenure and first year with Brian Flores as quality control coach. The move was met with praise from Miami Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux:

Worked his butt off since day 1!! Well deserved!!🙏🏽 https://t.co/Nwnsp3jeAG — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 10, 2020

While many fans, including myself, were hoping to see a reunion with former Dolphins WR and current WR coach at Ohio State, Brian Hartline, the move isn’t surprising as Brian Flores promoted form within a few times this offseason, since the coaching staff shake up.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE