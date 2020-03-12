The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday morning they will not pick up the option on center Daniel Kilgore’s contract which will make Kilgore a free agent next week at the beginning of the new league year. This will end Kilgore’s time as a member of the Miami Dolphins as the Dolphins aren’t expected to sign him at a cheaper price in free agency.

The Dolphins will not pick up the option on Daniel Kilgore’s contract. He will be a free agent. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 12, 2020

Kilgore was underwhelming in 2019 as the Dolphins starting center and he did miss 3 games for injury. The Dolphins will most likely open the 2020 season with 3-4 new starters on their offensive line and will address this position heavily via free agency and the draft.

