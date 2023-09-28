Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the AFC Player of the Month for the month of September. He is the first Miami Dolphins player to win AFC Offensive Player of the Month in 30 years. Scott Mitchell, in 1993, was the last Dolphins player to get this honor. Tagovailoa finished September completing 72-of-104 passes (71.3 pct.) for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 121.9 passer rating. He leads the league in passer rating (121.9) and yards per attempt (10.1). In fact, his 10.1 yards per attempt is a full two yards better than any other player in the league through Week 3.

